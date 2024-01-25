Robinson posted an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Robinson was back in the lineup over Zach Benson after being a scratch for the last two games. The 28-year-old Robinson set up an Alex Tuch go-ahead goal in the third period. Through 15 outings with the Sabres, Robinson has six points despite seeing a similar fourth-line role to the one he had in Columbus at the start of the campaign. He's at seven points, 33 shots on net, 35 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 22 outings this season.