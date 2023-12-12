Robinson posted a goal with three points in Monday's 5-2 home win against the Coyotes.

Robinson ended up with a plus-4 rating and five shots on goal across just 12:54 of ice time over 20 shifts. The points were his first as a member of the Sabres in three games since being acquired from Columbus. This was his first NHL game with three points since netting a hat trick on Feb. 28 last season in Buffalo as a member of the Blue Jackets.