Staal recorded an assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Devils.

Staal's secondary helper, which transpired in 5-on-5 action, gives him six points (three goals and three assists) through 14 games. Unfortunately, he's seen a reduction in ice time on the man advantage (1:27) in his debut season with the Sabres, with the venerable veteran having to adjust to life on a No. 2 power-play unit.