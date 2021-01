Staal (head) exited Thursday's game against the Capitals after a collision with Nic Dowd. Per head coach Ralph Krueger, Staal is day-to-day, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Staal immediately left the ice and headed to the locker room, presumably to undergo concussion protocols. Krueger said Staal will be reevaluated Friday morning. If he can't play Friday versus the Capitals, Cody Eakin would likely move into the top six while Casey Mittelstady would enter the lineup.