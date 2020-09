The Wild traded Staal to the Sabres in exchange for Marcus Johansson on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Despite being 35 years of age, Staal was still a productive player for Minnesota this season, picking up 19 goals and 47 points in 66 regular season games before adding four helpers and a goal in four postseason contests. Staal should be similarly productive in 2020-21 while skating on the Sabres' second line and receiving plenty of ice time with the man advantage.