Brannstrom signed a three-year contract with Lausanne HC of Switzerland's National League on Monday.

Brannstrom collected three goals, eight points, 33 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 14 hits across 28 regular-season appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25 before ultimately being dealt to the Sabres via the Rangers at the trade deadline. He also earned eight goals and 15 assists in 27 AHL regular-season outings between Abbotsford, Hartford and Rochester in the 2024-25 campaign. Brannstrom is eligible for restricted free agency in July, and the Sabres can retain his NHL rights by issuing him a qualifying offer.