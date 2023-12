Johnson racked up 27 PIM, including a game misconduct, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Johnson was assessed four penalties for 27 minutes at the 12:48 mark of the second period following an altercation with New York forward Will Cuylle. The 35-year-old defender only had two PIM in 32 outings this season going into Saturday's contest. Johnson has two goals, 29 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-3 rating through 33 games this campaign.