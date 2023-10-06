Johnson (lower body) is set to play in the Sabres' preseason finale versus the Penguins.
Johnson was banged up in the middle of the week, but the Sabres took a cautious approach. His presence in the preseason finale suggests he'll be fine for a third-pairing role when the Sabres open the regular season Thursday versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Sabres' Erik Johnson: Aggravates lower-body injury•
-
Sabres' Erik Johnson: Signs with Buffalo•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Provides game-winning goal•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Back in action Friday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Nearing return to action•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Recovery ahead of schedule•