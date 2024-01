Johnson (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus Chicago early in the third period and did not return, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Johnson was not at practice Friday and should be regarded as questionable for Saturday's tilt versus Tampa Bay. He has three assists, 57 hits and 57 blocked shots in 41 contests this season. If Johnson is unable to play, Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) could be ready to return to action after missing two games.