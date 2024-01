Johnson (upper body) won't play Saturday against Tampa Bay, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Johnson will miss Saturday's contest after suffering the injury in Thursday's win over Chicago. The 35-year-old Johnson has three goals while averaging just 14:11 of ice time through 41 games in his first season with the Sabres. Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju are both expected to return against Tampa Bay, helping to round out Buffalo's blue line.