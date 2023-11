Johnson found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Johnson's marker midway through the third period broke the 2-2 tie and won the contest. It was his first game-winning goal since the 2021-22 campaign. He has two markers and points in 18 outings this season. The 35-year-old defenseman shouldn't be counted on to record much more than 10 points this season -- he finished 2022-23 with eight points (all assists) in 63 appearances.