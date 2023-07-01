Johnson signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with Buffalo on Saturday.
Johnson chipped in eight assists, 98 shots on goal, 102 blocked shots and 121 hits in 63 games with Colorado last season. He will add a veteran presence to Buffalo's blue line in what is likely to be a third-pairing role.
