Sabres' Erik Portillo: Sabres add continued depth in goal

Portillo was drafted 67th overall by the Sabres at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A massive (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) Swede who has come up through the Frolunda system that produced Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist once upon a time, Portillo is your traditional long-term project goaltender. He will play this upcoming season with Dubuque of the USHL before heading to the University of Michigan in 2020-21.