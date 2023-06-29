Miedema was selected 109th overall by the Sabres in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The No. 4 overall selection in the 2021 OHL Draft, Miedema was part of the biggest OHL trade of the season, going from Windsor to Kingston in the January deal which brought Shane Wright to the Spitfires. Miedema is massive for an 18-year-old, checking in at 6-foot-4 and north of 200 pounds. He has very good hands, particularly in tight. His skating is fine for such a big kid, but Miedema lacks a gear to separate from opposing defenders. There's a real chance, probably better than 50/50, that Miedema is nothing more than a good junior player, but the size and skill combination makes for a worthy roll of the dice at this stage of the draft.