Rodrigues (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Maple Leafs.

Rodrigues missed each of the last five contests because of his upper-body issue, but he's finally ready to rejoin his teammates in game action after taking part in Tuesday's practice. He centered the third line during Thursday's morning skate and should have Zemgus Girgensons and Nicholas Baptiste flanking him against Toronto.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories