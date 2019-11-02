Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Back to press box
Rodrigues will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's tilt with the Islanders, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Despite posting a career-high 29 points in 2018-19, Rodrigues found himself as the odd man out to start the campaign. He found his way into seven contests this season, and registered an assist in Friday's loss to the Capitals. That marks his first point of the year, and he'll need to find a way to stay in the lineup longer if he intends on surpassing last year's point total. He'll be coming out of the lineup as Jimmy Vesey returns from an upper-body injury.
