Rodrigues (personal) was back at practice Monday following the birth of his child, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Rodrigues missed Saturday's clash with Columbus in order to return home, but figures to be back in the lineup against Calgary on Tuesday. The 25-year-old remains goalless through the first 10 games of the season, despite averaging 1:36 of ice time with the man advantage. With Rodrigues back in the fold, Tage Thompson should be the favorite to head back up to the press box.