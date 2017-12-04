Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Brought up Monday
Rodrigues was recalled from AHL Rochester on Monday.
With the Sabres' offense having scored a grand total of one goal over the last four games, the team decided it was time to shake up its forward group. Rodrigues has enjoyed a productive season with Rochester to date, bagging five goals and 10 points in eight games to earn his promotion. Expect the former Boston University Terrier to center Buffalo's third line in Tuesday's matchup against the Avs.
