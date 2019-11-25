Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Dealing with lower-body issue
Rodrigues (lower body) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Lightning but isn't expected to have a long-term injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Sabres' faithful can take a sigh of relief. While Rodrigues may miss a few games, he won't join the assortment of forwards facing long-term absences. The 26-year-old pivot has two points through 14 games, as he's regressed heavily from last year's 29-point campaign. However, a good chunk of his fall off is attributed to averaging 11:43 of ice time compared to 15:49 last season. In Rodrigues' place, the Sabres recalled Jean-Sebastian Dea from AHL Rochester.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.