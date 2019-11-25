Rodrigues (lower body) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Lightning but isn't expected to have a long-term injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Sabres' faithful can take a sigh of relief. While Rodrigues may miss a few games, he won't join the assortment of forwards facing long-term absences. The 26-year-old pivot has two points through 14 games, as he's regressed heavily from last year's 29-point campaign. However, a good chunk of his fall off is attributed to averaging 11:43 of ice time compared to 15:49 last season. In Rodrigues' place, the Sabres recalled Jean-Sebastian Dea from AHL Rochester.