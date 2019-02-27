Rodrigues has five points, while averaging 16:42 of average ice time in his last 13 games.

With a solid February, Rodrigues was able to push his point totals up to 23 in 57 games this campaign. The fact that he's averaged 1:39 of power-play time in that span only adds to his fantasy prospects. With two points in his last three games, the 25-year-old could be poised for a strong closing stretch.