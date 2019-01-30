Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Extends goal streak
Rodrigues scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 25-year-old forward didn't cool down at all over the All-Star break -- Rodrigues has now found the back of the net in four straight games, although Tuesday's helper was his first during that stretch. He only has six goals and 18 points through 43 games on the season, but if he can hang onto a top-six placement for the Sabres, he could be poised for a productive second half.
