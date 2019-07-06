Rodrigues filed for salary arbitration Friday.

Rodrigues earned $650,000 in 2018-19 after appearing in 74 games and logging nine goals, 20 assists, 168 shots and almost two more minutes of ice time per game compared to 2017-18. The 25-year-old could see another increase to his role next season if the two sides are able to work out a new deal at or before the arbitration hearings.