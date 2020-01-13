Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Finally finds the net (twice)
Rodrigues scored his first two goals of the season and had four shots in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Sunday.
It was a long-awaited breakout for the much-maligned Rodrigues, who reportedly requested a trade earlier this winter. He had produced just three assists and 39 shots on goal over his first 25 games before tallying Buffalo's first two goals Sunday. Rodrigues' second goal came with the man advantage, a promising sign for the 26-year-old. Sunday's performance might help a real-life trade come to fruition, but fantasy owners should remember that this is a player with just 23 career goals in 180 NHL games.
