Rodrigues picked up two assists -- including a power-play helper -- during an eventual 7-5 road loss to the Lightning on Friday.

The Sabres' poor season as a whole might be overshadowing a quality campaign from Rodrigues, who has seven goals and 17 assists through 47 contests to complement six points on the man advantage. If those numbers seem pedestrian, consider that he's done this in a bottom-six role for a hockey club that's averaged a mere 2.38 goals per contest -- that's the weakest rate in the NHL, folks.