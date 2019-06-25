Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Gets QO from Sabres
Rodrigues received a qualifying offer from Buffalo on Tuesday,
Fresh off raking in a modest $650,000 in 2018-19, Rodrigues should see a slight bump in his annual salary following his career-best, 29-point campaign with the Sabres in 2018-19. Last season saw the 25-year-old average 15:49 TOI, nearly two minutes higher than his previous career high in that category.
