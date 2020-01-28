Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Going to press box
Rodrigues will be a healthy scratch during Tuesday's meeting with Ottawa.
Rodrigues has been a frequent visitor to the press box this season, as he's only appeared in 28 contests for the Sabres. He has just five points on the campaign -- a notable drop from the 29 points he posted in 74 games last season.
