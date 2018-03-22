Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Grabs helper
Rodrigues provided an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-1 home loss to the Coyotes.
Rodrigues has been a sneaky source of offense, as he's added seven points (two goals, five assists) over the last 10 games, despite playing for the bottom dwellers of the league and averaging less than 16 minutes per contest. We'd consider giving him a look while he's in this kind of a groove.
