Rodrigues had a goal and assist in Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

Rodrigues was a healthy scratch in the prior three games, so this effort will surely aid him in keeping a spot in the lineup. This was his first goal of the season, and now the 25-year-old has eight points in 16 games. He played on the top power play unit, and if he can stay there, his fantasy value gets a considerable boost.

