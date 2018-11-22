Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Has multi-point game
Rodrigues had a goal and assist in Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.
Rodrigues was a healthy scratch in the prior three games, so this effort will surely aid him in keeping a spot in the lineup. This was his first goal of the season, and now the 25-year-old has eight points in 16 games. He played on the top power play unit, and if he can stay there, his fantasy value gets a considerable boost.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...