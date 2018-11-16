Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Heading to press box
Rodrigues will be a healthy scratch for Friday's game in Winnipeg.
Rodrigues had played in the previous five games, picking up a pair of assists, but it wasn't enough to keep him in the lineup. In 15 games thus far, he has 0 goals and six helpers. Last season, he posted 25 points in just 48 games. He hasn't had the same impact on the ice this year, and will need to step his game up next time he's in the lineup, otherwise he could find himself in the press box more often.
