Rodrigues injured his hand in Friday's preseason tilt against the Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Coach Phil Housley told reporters he wasn't certain regarding the severity of Rodrigues's injury, which brings his availability for Opening Night against the Canadiens into doubt. The winger is by no means guaranteed a spot on the 23-man roster with this ailment further complicating the Sabres' decision.