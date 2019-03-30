Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Injury lingers
Rodrigues (upper body) won't play against the Islanders on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
With centers Rodrigues and Vladimir Sobotka (upper body) unavailable for the next game, the Swords will hope to see sharp play out of Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons in the bottom six.
