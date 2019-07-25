Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Inks one-year deal
Rodrigues earned a one-year, $2 million contract from Buffalo on Thursday.
Rodrigues just missed hitting the 30-point mark by one point last season, yet still set career highs in goals (nine), assists (20) and shots (168). The 25-year-old center should be in line for a third-line role with the Sabres this season, but could push for a top-six spot during the year.
