Rodrigues scored in Thursday's shootout loss to Detroit.

Rodrigues has goals in two of his past three games, and all four of his tallies have been generated in the past seven outings. He still only has seven points through 32 games, but perhaps his recent performance is an indication he'll have an uptick in production down the stretch. At the very least, the hope will be for him to not endure another 25-game goal drought.

