Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Misses Friday skate
Rodrigues was not on the ice for Friday's practice in what may be a rib injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Zemgus Girgensons took Rodrigues' spot on the second line with Kyle Okposo (personal) also returning to the lineup. Rodrigues had stepped up in a big way in Jack Eichel's absence due to an ankle sprain, and now may be forced to sit out Friday's game against Florida. He is considered a game-time decision.
