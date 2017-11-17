Rodrigues (hand) is skating with AHL Rochester but has no return date set, the Olean Times Herald reports.

Rodrigues has yet to play this season after being placed on injured reserve to start the season. He's healthy enough to skate with the team, but will not see game action anytime soon. AHL Rochester head coach Chris Taylor did not give any further details to Rodrigues' status. There's no rush, however, with the Amerks off to an 8-4-1 start.