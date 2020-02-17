Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Notches assist in win
Rodrigues recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Rodrigues has found a bit of a scoring touch in February -- four of his nine points this year have come in the last eight games. The 26-year-old has added 61 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating in 2019-20. He projects as a non-physical, bottom-six player, which won't earn him much fantasy attention.
