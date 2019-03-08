Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Notches pair of assists in loss
Rodrigues recorded two assists but Chicago prevailed 5-4 in a shootout on Thursday.
The Sabres' forward has not scored since Feb 7, a stretch of 14 games, but Rodrigues has pitched in with six helpers in those contests. With 26 points in 61 games, the 25-year-old has set a new career high for points in a single season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...