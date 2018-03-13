Rodrigues (upper body) skated Tuesday on the third line, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Rodrigues has missed the past five games with what is suspected to be a rib injury, which he suffered just when he was finding a groove on the second line. With Jack Eichel (ankle) also returning to the ice, Rodrigues skated on the third line at left wing, and seems probable for Thursday's game against the Leafs. Through 35 games this season Rodrigues has been a pleasant surprise, scoring 16 points and managing to secure a roster spot after signing with the Sabres three years ago as an undrafted free agent.