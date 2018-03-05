Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Out against Toronto
Rodrigues won't play against the Maple Leafs on Monday.
This is the second game that Rodrigues will miss with this injury. Kyle Criscuolo draws into the lineup as the fourth-line center to make up for the missing 24-year-old pivot. The Sabres play their next game Wednesday and it wouldn't be surprising to see Rodrigues return for that one.
