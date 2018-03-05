Rodrigues won't play against the Maple Leafs on Monday.

This is the second game that Rodrigues will miss with this injury. Kyle Criscuolo draws into the lineup as the fourth-line center to make up for the missing 24-year-old pivot. The Sabres play their next game Wednesday and it wouldn't be surprising to see Rodrigues return for that one.

