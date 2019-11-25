Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Out Monday
Rodrigues (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's game in Tampa, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Rodrigues left Sunday's game against the Panthers after just one shift in the first period. It's unclear how severe the injury is but the fact that he's already been ruled out for Monday may not be a good sign. Rookie Rasmus Asplund could slide up to Rodrigues'' second-line center role for the time being.
