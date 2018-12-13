Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Picks up assist
Rodrigues tallied an assist in Tuesday's win over Los Angeles.
Rodrigues snapped an eight game drought with the assist, and is now up to nine points in 25 games. He's on pace for 27 points, which would be a career high, but at a much lower rate of production, seeing that he had 25 points in just 48 games last campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...