Rodrigues (hand) will start the season on the shelf, The Buffalo News reports.

Rodrigues hurt his hand in a preseason game against the Leafs, and needed a cast, although the exact nature of his injury has not been disclosed. Rodrigues was facing an uphill climb for a roster spot this season and will most likely be assigned to AHL Rochester once his injury heals; NHL rules prevent teams from demoting players who are hurt. The Sabres need to make one more cut to get down to the 23-man roster limit before the season begins. There is no timetable for Rodrigues' return.