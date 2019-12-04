Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Ready to rock
Rodrigues (lower body) has been cleared to play ahead of Thursday's matchup with Calgary, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Rodrigues is expected to return to a bottom-six role Thursday, skating with Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Asplund on the Sabres' fourth line. The 26-year-old has only picked up two helpers in 14 games this campaign, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.
