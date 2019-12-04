Rodrigues (lower body) has been cleared to play ahead of Thursday's matchup with Calgary, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Rodrigues is expected to return to a bottom-six role Thursday, skating with Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Asplund on the Sabres' fourth line. The 26-year-old has only picked up two helpers in 14 games this campaign, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.