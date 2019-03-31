Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Rodrigues (upper body) will be in Sunday's lineup against Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Rodrigues missed the last two games and has just six points in his last 22 games. The 25-year-old has 27 points in 70 games after scoring 25 points in just 48 games during the 2017-18 campaign.
