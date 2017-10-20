Rodrigues (hand) is still considered week-to-week, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The 24-year-old winger has already missed the first seven games of the campaign due to a hand injury, and he evidently hasn't made much progress in his recovery over that span. The Sabres should release another update on his status once he's able to return to practice, but Rodrigues can be ignored in most season-long fantasy formats. He only tallied six points in 30 games last season, and will likely occupy a bottom-six role once he's fit to play.