Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Remains week-to-week
Rodrigues (hand) is still considered week-to-week, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The 24-year-old winger has already missed the first seven games of the campaign due to a hand injury, and he evidently hasn't made much progress in his recovery over that span. The Sabres should release another update on his status once he's able to return to practice, but Rodrigues can be ignored in most season-long fantasy formats. He only tallied six points in 30 games last season, and will likely occupy a bottom-six role once he's fit to play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...