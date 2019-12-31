Rodrigues has asked for a trade from the Sabres, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Rodrigues was productive last year with 29 points over 74 games, but that was when he was averaging 15:49 of ice time per contest. Now, the 26-year-old toils in the bottom six and averages a career-low 10:42, and he's managed just three points through 24 outings. Blueliner Zach Bogosian asked for a trade Dec. 12 and remains on the team. Since the Sabres are short on forward depth, it seems unlikely they'll be quick to move the winger. Rodrigues is making $2 million this year, and he'll be a restricted free agent following the season.