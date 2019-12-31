Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Requests trade from Buffalo
Rodrigues has asked for a trade from the Sabres, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Rodrigues was productive last year with 29 points over 74 games, but that was when he was averaging 15:49 of ice time per contest. Now, the 26-year-old toils in the bottom six and averages a career-low 10:42, and he's managed just three points through 24 outings. Blueliner Zach Bogosian asked for a trade Dec. 12 and remains on the team. Since the Sabres are short on forward depth, it seems unlikely they'll be quick to move the winger. Rodrigues is making $2 million this year, and he'll be a restricted free agent following the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.