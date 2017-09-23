Rodrigues suffered an undisclosed injury in Friday's preseason loss to the Maple Leafs. According to Sabres coach Phil Housley, the forward will be reevaluated later Saturday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

The Swords play host to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night, and it appears that Rodrigues will not be reevaluated ahead of time. A bottom-six energizer, he recorded six points in 30 NHL games, plus nine goals and 21 helpers over 48 contests with AHL Rochester last season. His next chance to suit up for a preseason game will come Wednesday at Pittsburgh's home rink.