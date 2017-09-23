Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Requires further evaluation for injury
Rodrigues suffered an undisclosed injury in Friday's preseason loss to the Maple Leafs. According to Sabres coach Phil Housley, the forward will be reevaluated later Saturday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
The Swords play host to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night, and it appears that Rodrigues will not be reevaluated ahead of time. A bottom-six energizer, he recorded six points in 30 NHL games, plus nine goals and 21 helpers over 48 contests with AHL Rochester last season. His next chance to suit up for a preseason game will come Wednesday at Pittsburgh's home rink.
More News
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Signs two-year deal•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Prepares to add bulk during offseason•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Sent down to AHL•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Tallies power-play goal in loss to Jackets•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Scores opening goal in loss to Jackets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...