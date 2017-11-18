Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Returns to lineup
Rodrigues played Friday with AHL Rochester, the first time he's seen game action this season.
Rodrigues was a surprising addition to the lineup, since AHL Rochester head coach Chris Taylor had given no indication Rodrigues was close to returning. Perhaps it was a bit of gamesmanship by Taylor, but it's good to see Rodrigues back in game action. He played center on a scoring line with Alex Nylander and Nick Baptiste, and after a few good games, Rodrigues may get called up before long.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...