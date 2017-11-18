Rodrigues played Friday with AHL Rochester, the first time he's seen game action this season.

Rodrigues was a surprising addition to the lineup, since AHL Rochester head coach Chris Taylor had given no indication Rodrigues was close to returning. Perhaps it was a bit of gamesmanship by Taylor, but it's good to see Rodrigues back in game action. He played center on a scoring line with Alex Nylander and Nick Baptiste, and after a few good games, Rodrigues may get called up before long.