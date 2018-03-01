Rodrigues lit the lamp Wednesday against the Lightning, giving him two goals and an assist in his past two games.

Rodrigues has also fired seven shots on net in those two games, including five against the normally stalwart Lightning defense. He's worked himself on the power play units, playing more than two minutes per game since Feb. 11 against Colorado. His recent offensive burst now gives him 16 points in 35 games, putting himself in a good position to make a run at a roster spot next season. With the team hinting that changes could be afoot this summer, Rodrigues' strong play should convince management to keep him in the fold. Rodrigues provides some offensive upside but not enough to be a long-term solution for fantasy owners.