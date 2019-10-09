Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Set for 2019-20 debut Wednesday
Rodrigues is expected to enter the Sabres lineup for Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Despite re-signing with Buffalo on a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason after putting up a career-high 29 points in 2018-19, Rodrigues found himself as a healthy scratch through the Sabres' first three games on the heels of a disappointing preseason. Rodrigues will get a chance to make an impression on coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday, when he'll likely swap into the bottom-six ranks in place of the banged-up Conor Sheary (upper body). Rodrigues skated alongside Jimmy Vesey and Casey Mittelstadt on the third line during Tuesday's practice.
